Vehicle Collision into Townhome
First responders walk toward a truck that hit a townhome off of Crestwood Boulevard on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A truck ran into the back of a townhome on Glenmeadow Court, off Crestwood Boulevard on Tuesday morning, police said.

No one was injured, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in an email Tuesday.

