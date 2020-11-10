Two motorcycle crashes injured five people in Wolfsville Tuesday night, including first responders who were dispatched to the first crash.
First responders tending to a patient whose motorcycle crashed in the 12900 block of Stottlemyer Road at about 4:30 p.m. were injured when a second motorcycle came by minutes later, said Chief Tom Coe of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS).
“Shortly after arriving on the scene, a second motorcycle drove around the fire engine and entered the original incident scene, striking a total of three fire department personnel," Coe said at a news conference at Myersville fire company hours after the crashes.
The motorcyclist from the second crash was flown to shock trauma with life-threatening injuries, according to Coe, while the motorcyclist from the first crash also suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Meritus Medical Center.
One DFRS member was flown to shock trauma in stable condition, another went to Meritus with minor injuries and the third first responder refused treatment on scene, Coe said.
Coe used the crashes to remind drivers of Maryland's "Move Over" law.
“The safety of our first responders is paramount to our organization," he said. "This incident tonight exemplifies the importance of Maryland’s 'Move Over' law to keep Maryland’s first responders safe.”
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating, Lt. Jeff Eyler said, and it is "too early" to determine whether charges will be filed. A crash reconstructionist and criminal investigators were on scene, he said. The crashes occurred in a “relatively flat area, just after a turn," Eyler said.
Motorists can expect the roadway to be closed for approximately two hours longer, Eyler estimated. No further information on the victims is being released at this time.
First responders came to the scene from Wolfsville, Myersville, Middletown, Smithsburg, Thurmont and Boonsboro, Coe said.
(1) comment
Tome Coe: the covid numbers are escalating. COVER YOUR FACE. People all over the world are standing at a podium addressing the public and they're covering the faces.
You are a public servant. Respect those around you. Jeff Eyler doesn't want your germs, his family doesn't want him bringing home your germs.
COVER THAT FACE
