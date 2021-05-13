Two girls attempting to cross Ballenger Creek Pike to get to a convenience store were hit by a car Thursday evening, police say.
First Sergeant Ryan Shaffer of the Maryland State Police said one girl was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The other was being considered for an airlift to a children's hospital as a precaution due to her age and the impact. Shaffer estimated the girls to be around age 10.
"The one girl took the brunt of the impact," Shaffer said on scene. "There could be injuries we don't see."
He believed their injuries to be non-life threatening. They were struck by a Ford Fusion. Shaffer did not anticipate filing charges Thursday night.
Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services apparatus partially blocked two lanes of Ballenger Creek Pike near its intersection with Windview Way around 6:45 p.m. Traffic heading north toward downtown Frederick passed the emergency vehicles in an open right turn lane monitored by firefighters.
