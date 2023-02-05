Two Annapolis men are facing drug charges after a foot chase on Saturday, authorities said. A third suspect, a boy, was charged as juvenile.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it seized about 150 capsules of what appeared to be heroin, methamphetamine and crack.
The sheriff’s office said in a press release on Sunday that a deputy recognized a vehicle near Md. 144 and Yeagertown Road near New Market at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday.
It was a white Acura sedan, with front-end damage, that fled from an attempted traffic stop on Friday, according to the press release.
The sheriff’s office said other deputies tried to help find the vehicle. Then, deputies saw people who were believed to have been in the Acura walking on Eaglehead Drive. The people ran from deputies.
Deputies chased them and first caught Xavier Kimel Mason, 23, who had heroin, methamphetamine and crack, the sheriff’s office said.
A second person was found in a wooded area between Yeagertown Road and Jordan Boulevard. The third person was found in a container in a backyard in the 5700 block of Meyer Avenue.
Maryland State Police and a Brunswick Police Department K-9 unit helped with the search.
The sheriff’s office said Jamari Elijah Smith, 19, was also arrested. The third person who was arrested was a minor.
The sheriff’s office said Mason is facing eight charges:
• possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance
• three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute
• three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not cannabis
• obstructing and hindering
The charges against Smith are:
• conspiring to possess a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance
• three counts of conspiring to possess a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute
• possession of a controlled dangerous substance that is not cannabis
• obstructing and hindering
The sheriff’s office did not provide the charges were against the boy.