Two men were shot and injured after a July 4th gathering in Frederick early Tuesday morning, police said.
Both were transferred to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, but the status of both individuals is still unknown, Frederick City Police spokesman Allen Etzler said.
City police responded to a report of gunshots at 1 a.m. Tuesday morning to the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, near Fort Detrick. There they found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body and he was taken to Shock Trauma by helicopter.
Later, at around 2 a.m, the second victim went to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was then also transported to Shock Trauma, Etzler said.
Police believe the incident was targeted, but there is no immediate threat to the public, he said.
Police said they would release more information as they become available.
Way to go, FNP. It only took you 12 hours to get this story out. I saw it on a DC news source first.
…and a stock photo of a Frederick Police cruiser.
I feel so safe with all these people well armed. Don't you?
You really don’t get it. The criminals will always be well armed!
Why? Where do they get their guns so easily? Those guns come out of the same factories your guns come out of, how does that happen. Or are their different factories for illegal guns? Many of those guns go to kids who aren’t criminals until they have a gun. Take Womens Rights away, make it easier to get an Assault Weapon so you can kill 7 and wound 30 in one minute….that’s Pro-Life. “Keep America Armed”
Exactly right, criminals will always be well armed. How that makes shift feel safe, though, I have no idea. Must be buddies of his.
So you can tell a criminal gun owner from a non-criminal gun owner just by looking at them? What would you call that ability CD....is that lake gaydar but with guns...so it would be gundar?
So can you Betterdays tell the difference between the criminals packing heat from the non- criminals packing heat? I’d like to know how to tell the difference when I’m in public? Is their clothes, is it how they act, is it the type of gun they are carrying?
Is it polite to ask someone carrying a gun if they are good guy or a bad guy?
No I can’t always tell who the criminal is. However you will be able to tell once you take the law abiding citizens guns away. The criminals will be the only ones with guns. You can’t possibly think we can stop them from getting guns, can you?
Who has ever suggested that guns be banned and/or confiscated? Gun folks say they need guns to fight a rogue Government trying to take over the Country. What we have is the gun folks JOINING a Rogue ex-President to overthrow the Government. That ain’t better days Betterdays. Take the blinders off and quit supporting a sleazy criminal.
No one is talking about taking guns away from law-abiding citizens are they? They are talking about keeping guns out of criminals hands. Big difference, two totally different things. Don’t confuse the two issues…
But the thing is there is no way to tell the difference between good guys with guns from the bad guys with guns, right? You just said so….And a good guy with a gun can become a bad guy with a gun with one pull of the trigger, right? So how do you know when a good guy with a gun is going to become a bad guy with a gun? You don’t do you ?
Surely you can think of way we can tell who the bad guys with guns are without taking away good guy’s guns?
Also from what I have read about law-abiding gun owners is, that they didn’t become a criminal until after they pulled the trigger and shot someone, but by then it’s too late right to care who is a well-armed criminal ? Right?
so much safer....but I would like to know who these well armed people are, so I can thank them and duck behind them when the shooting starts.....it should be a mandatory requirement if you are packing in public, the public should know who is packing...and wouldn't it also be safer for the law abiding gun owners to identify as such when they are in public so the when the shooting starts they only shoot the non-law abiding gun people that are shooting their guns? I mean we wouldn't want law-abiding gun shooters to shoot other law-abiding gun shooters would we? We want law-abiding gun owners to only shoot the non-law abiding gun shooters right? But when everyone starts shooting.....
So no I don't feel safe with all these well armed people around....because I haven't a clue who the law abiding gun carriers and shooters are and neither does anyone else...so I can see how this isn't going to work out well for anyone ...
