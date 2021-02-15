Two people responsible for an armed robbery at the McDonald's in New Market Sunday night are still at large, according to a press release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The robbery occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the McDonald's at 11700 Morning Gate Lane when a man and a woman reportedly approached the restaurant on foot from the direction of the Woodspring at New Market neighborhood. The woman — described in the press release as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and in her mid-30s with a slender build — ordered a drink from the cashier. After the cashier opened the register drawer, both suspects brandished handguns and pointed them at the cashier.
The man — described as 6 feet tall with blue eyes and a blond goatee — took an undisclosed amount of money from the register. They then ran away in the same direction from which they arrived.
Deputies are currently conducting an investigation and asking that anyone who has information about the robbery to contact Detective Joshua Stears at jstears@frederickcountymd.gov, or at 240-674-7677. The case reference number is 21-14049.
(2) comments
The Hamburgler
Looks like they were both wearing their masks while making an unauthorized withdrawal. What's the problem? ( sarcasm alert)
