Police are criminally charging two girls who got in a fight at a high school football game between Frederick and Middletown on Friday night, according to a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
"Both will be charged but the charges will vary depending on what they did," spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in an email Monday.
Wivell wrote that the charges are second-degree assault, disturbing school operations, affray (fighting in a public place) and disorderly conduct. Police are deciding which charges will be applied to each girl.
Wivell also wrote that rumors that a gun was flashed during the fight and that someone was hit with a Taser were unfounded. No one was injured, he wrote.
At around 8:08 p.m, the Frederick Police Department was dispatched to assist in evacuating the Frederick High stadium after a fight broke out during a football game, city police spokesman Allen Etzler said Friday night.
Wivell wrote that the fight occurred inside the stadium in front of the grandstands, near the middle of the field.
Over 100 juveniles were watching the fight and trying to record it, he wrote.
A Frederick High School administrator escorted one of the juveniles inside Frederick High School and the other fled the scene, Wivell wrote.
Both were identified, he wrote.
Frederick County Public Schools wrote in an email Saturday that the juveniles were not students of Frederick or Middletown high schools.
Brandon Oland, a spokesman for the county school system, confirmed Monday afternoon that the juveniles were Frederick County public school students.
Eric Louérs-Phillips, another spokesman for the county school system, said the two students went to different schools. They have both been suspended, he said, and will be banned from going to the other person's school once their suspension is over.
Wivell wrote that police are still investigating why the fight started.
After the fight, Frederick High School administration decided to evacuate the stadium and continue the game without spectators.
The stadium was at capacity, around 1,500 to 2,000 people, Oland said. It took about 10 minutes to get everyone out, he said.
Oland said the school system will re-emphasize proper behavior in stadiums and at extracurricular activities.
