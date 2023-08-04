Frederick Courthouse
Buy Now

The Frederick County Courthouse

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Two weeks before a slain Frederick High School student went missing, Frederick police had an arrest warrant — in a separate case — for one of the men now charged in connection with the boy's death, court documents show.

A Frederick County District Court commissioner issued a warrant to arrest Ismael Lopez-Lopez, 30, of Frederick in connection with a Feb. 8 incident in which he was accused of illegally having a shotgun and threatening to kill another man.