More Information

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact FPD anonymously via the tip line at at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).

The city of Frederick is a participating jurisdiction with Metro Crime Stoppers (MCS) of Maryland. Submitting a tip through MCS is anonymous, and, if the information leads to an arrest or criminal charges, the tipster receives a cash reward. For details, go to metrocrimestoppers.org/submit-a-tip.