The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced at 2 p.m. Wednesday that both mother and son have been found and are safe.
A Frederick woman and her 2-year-old son are missing, and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding them.
Ashlea Nicole Luecke, 33, and her son, Cooper Scott Luecke, were last seen Monday at about 3 p.m. around the 5000 block of Merganser Court in the Ballenger Creek area, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Ashlea Luecke is described as approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She has heart and spades tattoos on her wrists. Cooper Luecke is about 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Ashlea Luecke was last seen wearing a blue and orange short-sleeve Texas Longhorns basketball shirt and black pants, possibly yoga style pants. It was unknown to police what Cooper Luecke was wearing. Ashlea Luecke could be driving a silver 2017 Toyota RAV4 with a Maryland registration of 28579CH.
Anyone who sees the missing woman or her son or anyone with information that could be helpful is asked to contact FCSO Detective Jennifer Skelley at 301-600-4017 or call the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case numbers 21-025973 and 21-025994.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.