Monocacy Ford Road Shooting

A Frederick Police Department officer was parked in front of a home in the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick Monday as a detective worked inside following an early morning shooting.

A Frederick police officer shot a man early Monday morning after responding to a report that the man was firing a gun inside a house in a north Frederick neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 12:34 a.m., FPD officers responded to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road after receiving a call from the man's wife from inside the residence, Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long said in an interview Monday.

