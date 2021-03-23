A man at the wheel of a fuel truck that overturned on Interstate 70 in Mount Airy Tuesday has died, Maryland State Police said.
State police tentatively identified the driver as William J. Costigan, 57, of Damascus. He was pronounced dead on scene. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification confirmation.
Troopers responded at about 3 p.m. Tuesday to the crash on I-70 westbound near exit 68. The diesel fuel truck, for unknown reasons, traveled off the left side of the road and crashed into the median before overturning and catching fire, per MSP. All lanes of I-70 were closed for a period of time. A few lanes opened as the cleanup continued, and all lanes were reopened as of 9 p.m.
At 5:40 p.m., Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted the fire was out and the fuel tank was secure.
Lt. Stephen Johnson, commander of the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack, happened to be traveling along I-70 eastbound and was first on scene at about 2:45 p.m. He said he saw a single-vehicle tanker truck overturned and on fire on the left-hand side of the road.
“As I was attempting to grab my fire extinguisher, the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames,” Johnson said, so he called for backup.
He and an off-duty Howard County police captain shut down the road to keep vehicles away.
“Gas was pouring across lanes of travel,” Johnson said.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, the Maryland Department of the Environment, the MSP crash team, Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal, MSP Forensic Sciences Division and the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to the crash scene.
(13) comments
Not one of the more productive nor coherent collection of comments I've ever read from the armchair quarterbacks...
PREACH IT ROGY!!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Agreed Rogy. Everything below is mere speculation. The driver may have had a medical emergency also. There could have been a mechanical failure. There could have been (fill in the blanks)...
Today's truck drivers are highly trained, and their CDL is their livlihood.
Might have been a meteorite, might have been a blown tire, might have been a heart attack, might have been a bomb. A fuel truck crashed and a person is dead. That is all for now.
Probably some idiot in a 4 wheeler caused it
That's often the case.
Lots of those idiots go 90 to 100mph on 70 routinely. Had a pack of 4 souped up Camreys and a Stinger pass me probably doing 120 to 130 over the weekend, followed by a pack of crotch rocket bikes topping that...maybe 20 of them weaving in and out and popping wheelies. Needs much more enforcement up and down all the interstates around here.
Or some idiot in a fuel truck. Not all truck drivers are law abiding citizens when behind the wheel.
Might have been some idiot in a company pick up and texting while she was driving.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Agreed. I see more dumb 4 wheelers than truckers on the highways.
Maybe that's because 4 wheelers far, far out number truckers.
Most of those o see being stupid are the dump truck drivers all over the county. Especially in that area.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.