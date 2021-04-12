Update: 7:20 p.m.
A mental health incident at the Monocacy River bridge in Frederick was safely resolved by Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday.
A portion of Monocacy Boulevard, near its intersection with Md. 26, was shut down on either side of the bridge for about 90 minutes starting around 5:40 p.m. The County Mobile Crisis Services Team was also on scene.
Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said the incident was resolved without loss of life.
Original post: 6:05 p.m.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office is responding to a person with a "mental health issue" on Monocacy River Bridge on Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick, a sheriff's office spokesman said at about 5:40 p.m. Monday.
The road is closed in both directions.
Why is the sheriff's office involved, this sounds like a call for the county to use their "other resources"
Huh?
Fcso did as needed.
