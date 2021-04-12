Update: 7:20 p.m.

A mental health incident at the Monocacy River bridge in Frederick was safely resolved by Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies Monday.

A portion of Monocacy Boulevard, near its intersection with Md. 26, was shut down on either side of the bridge for about 90 minutes starting around 5:40 p.m. The County Mobile Crisis Services Team was also on scene.

Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said the incident was resolved without loss of life.

Original post: 6:05 p.m.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office is responding to a person with a "mental health issue" on Monocacy River Bridge on Monocacy Boulevard in Frederick, a sheriff's office spokesman said at about 5:40 p.m. Monday.

The road is closed in both directions.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller 

Tags

(2) comments

PeteRefer

Why is the sheriff's office involved, this sounds like a call for the county to use their "other resources"

Report Add Reply
KellyAlzan
KellyAlzan

Huh?

Fcso did as needed.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!