People and dogs had to leave a dog rehabilitation center on Prospect Boulevard in Frederick on Wednesday morning because unknown fumes were burning people’s eyes and throats, authorities said.
People in Skylos Sports Medicine were evacuated after Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to the building around 9:30 a.m. because of a report of a mysterious odor, Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said in an interview Wednesday.
Seven people were evaluated and declined to be taken to a hospital, Campbell said.
Some people took dogs out of the building with them.
One dog was evacuated from the building since it had just been put under anesthesia and intubated for surgery, Campbell said.
The dog was wrapped in a tan blanket, and authorities loaded the dog into an ambulance to continue monitoring its condition.
More dogs were left in the building and were being monitored while Fire and Rescue tried to find the source of what was causing the odor.
Authorities found that a machine in the building was causing the odor and shut it down, Campbell said. She said she did not know what the machine was or what it was emitting.
Fire and Rescue then began ventilating the building. By 2:30 p.m, people and canines were back in the building.
On Wednesday night, Lisa Butler, a senior practice manager for Skylos, sent a statement that said:
"Earlier today Associates noticed a chemical smell in the building. We immediately notified the local fire department, and the building was evacuated. One Associate was treated and released from urgent care.
"The fire department has cleared the building and operations have resumed. The health and well-being of our Associates and patients is of the highest importance and we will continue to closely monitor the situation."
