A Florida man has been charged with murder in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman found on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, police said.

Garry Artman, 64, of White Springs, Florida, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault, according to a Maryland State Police news release.

Fredginrickey

Truck drivers are amongst the top 10 occupations for serial killers.

Excellent police work.

Blueline
Blueline

Hopefully it gives some closure to the poor woman's family. He should pay for this heinous crime.

Plumbum
Plumbum

Claire remember to shut commenting off please

AOC
AOC

Plum just curious why would you want the comments shut off? No one has been disrespectful. If the reporter does read the comments and will be terminating the thread, please include in your followup story how Maryland legislators ban Maryland Police from using genealogy DNA websites. Thank goodness Michigan had not restricted the practice. Also, the television station WOOD had identified the killer in the Mt. Airy case in late August.

AOC
AOC

https://www.woodtv.com/news/target-8/its-a-miracle-2nd-victims-mom-on-long-haul-truckers-murder-arrest/

AOC
AOC

https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/florida-man-charged-in-2006-death-of-woman-found-near-maryland-rest-stop/

Piedmontgardener

This is great forensic policework! So happy to read this. I still think about that young woman passing that spot.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Same here PG. It is still such a tragedy.

