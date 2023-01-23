Maryland State Police logo

One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in the Myersville area on Monday, police said.

The crash happened on westbound I-70 near the Myersville rest stop, Maryland State Police said in a press release last Monday night.

Correction

An earlier version of this story incorrectly said the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 70.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.