An Ijamsville girl was charged with several counts of burglary and theft after stealing property in occupied homes, police said.

The girl is facing three counts each of first- and fourth-degree burglary and three counts of theft less than $1,500, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Correction

This story and headline were updated on Sept. 14, 2022, to reflect that a girl is facing criminal charges. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office initially said that a boy was charged.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter:

@clarasniel