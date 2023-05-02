The mayor of Pittsburgh has chosen a new police chief, over two other finalists, including Frederick police Chief Jason Lando, the city announced.
Larry Scirotto was named the city's next police chief in a press conference Wednesday morning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
The mayor of Pittsburgh has chosen a new police chief, over two other finalists, including Frederick police Chief Jason Lando, the city announced.
Larry Scirotto was named the city's next police chief in a press conference Wednesday morning.
“While it is disappointing to not be selected for the position in my hometown, I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason,” Lando said in a statement emailed by FPD spokesperson Samantha Long.
“I genuinely wish all the best to the new chief in Pittsburgh,” he added.
Lando said the decision to apply for the Pittsburgh job was not a decision he had made “lightly”.
“I have been in Frederick over two years now and I love this city," he said. "I love our community, and I love my team at FPD.”
Last month, when word circulated from Pittsburgh that Lando was a finalist, he said in a statement to The Frederick News-Post that he was “torn” about the possibility of leaving Frederick, but he considered it a unique opportunity.
Lando, a Pittsburgh native, worked for the Bureau of Police there for more than 20 years before taking the job as Frederick’s police chief in 2021.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(14) comments
Related story reference cancelled rally for the sheriff in Baker Park and dispute with FPD
Audio is quite interesting.
https://www.wfmd.com/2023/05/03/05_03_23-frederick-rally-for-liberty-and-justice-cancelled/
New chief named this morning.
https://www.wtae.com/article/larry-scirotto-pittsburgh-police-chief/43780869
It's crazy that they'd put someone in charge who was fired from their previous position.
Of which candidate do you speak? It isn't Chief Lando.
Looks like Lando wasn't "woke" enough. Apparently, Scirotto was fired by FLL for being too "woke."
A rat would be better than Trumpkins.
What?? What does that have to do with this? C'mon Greg, get on the trolley, oh, wait a minute, you're moving away anyway!! Hahahahaha!!
We win!
[thumbup]
Mayor Gainey certainly has not treated the 3 finalist very well.
Maybe he should run against Jenkins. Sounds like a law-and-order guy to replace old Chuck.
He has to be disappointed, it was his dream job I’m sure. But he has done a very good job in Frederick and will continue to do so. We are lucky to have him.
👍
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.