Chief Jason Lando
Buy Now

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

The mayor of Pittsburgh has chosen a new police chief, over two other finalists, including Frederick police Chief Jason Lando, the city announced.

Larry Scirotto was named the city's next police chief in a press conference Wednesday morning.

Tags

(14) comments

AOC
AOC

Related story reference cancelled rally for the sheriff in Baker Park and dispute with FPD

Audio is quite interesting.

https://www.wfmd.com/2023/05/03/05_03_23-frederick-rally-for-liberty-and-justice-cancelled/

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

New chief named this morning.

https://www.wtae.com/article/larry-scirotto-pittsburgh-police-chief/43780869

Report Add Reply
newspostreader

It's crazy that they'd put someone in charge who was fired from their previous position.

Report Add Reply
saogirl52
saogirl52

Of which candidate do you speak? It isn't Chief Lando.

Report Add Reply
LuvFrederick

Looks like Lando wasn't "woke" enough. Apparently, Scirotto was fired by FLL for being too "woke."

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

A rat would be better than Trumpkins.

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

What?? What does that have to do with this? C'mon Greg, get on the trolley, oh, wait a minute, you're moving away anyway!! Hahahahaha!!

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

We win!

Report Add Reply
richardlyons

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

Mayor Gainey certainly has not treated the 3 finalist very well.

Report Add Reply
Panhead

Maybe he should run against Jenkins. Sounds like a law-and-order guy to replace old Chuck.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

He has to be disappointed, it was his dream job I’m sure. But he has done a very good job in Frederick and will continue to do so. We are lucky to have him.

Report Add Reply
sevenstones1000

👍

Report Add Reply
saogirl52
saogirl52

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription