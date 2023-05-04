Middletown Schools (copy)
Police have located a Pennsylvania teenager who boarded a school bus in Middletown and displayed two "very large knives in sheaths" on Thursday.  

In an update at about 10:50 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook that deputies had found Jesse Allen Crow, 15. He was safe, the office wrote. 

