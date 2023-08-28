Chuck Jenkins
Chuck Jenkins

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

After about four months on a paid leave of absence while facing federal gun charges, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said on Monday that he is returning to his full duties as sheriff, effective immediately.

"I’ve made the decision that it’s time to resume my full responsibilities and obligations as Sheriff of Frederick County,” Jenkins said in a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. “The leave of absence was self-imposed and there is no reason not to return to full duty at this point."

