After about four months on a paid leave of absence while facing federal gun charges, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said on Monday that he is returning to his full duties as sheriff, effective immediately.
"I’ve made the decision that it’s time to resume my full responsibilities and obligations as Sheriff of Frederick County,” Jenkins said in a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. “The leave of absence was self-imposed and there is no reason not to return to full duty at this point."
"As it stands, I am still the elected Sheriff of Frederick County, and I am the only law enforcement officer directly accountable to the voting public," he said.
Jenkins announced on April 12 that he would be taking a leave of absence because of his federal criminal case, which alleges he and his co-defendant, Robert Krop, conspired and made false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.
His leave of absence took effect April 14.
"Out of respect for the men and women of this agency and not to interfere with the effective operations, I am going to take a leave of absence ...," Jenkins said in the April announcement.
During the leave of absence, Jenkins worked in an administrative capacity, and attended executive level meetings and events, according to a letter he sent to Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater and some members of the Frederick County Council in April.
Col. David Benjamin took over the day-to-day operations of the sheriff's office during Jenkins' leave of absence, the April letter said. Benjamin also signed documents on behalf of the sheriff's office.
Now, back on duty at full capacity, Jenkins will manage and oversee the "day-to-day operations and all administrative and signatory responsibilities," Monday's press release said.
Sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in an email Monday that Jenkins declined to comment further.
Wivell wrote that the sheriff decided to go back to full duty since as an elected official, he is accountable to voters and he has to serve those voters to the best of his ability.
He also wrote that the sheriff doesn't believe that not having his duty-issued firearms will prevent him from completing his duties as sheriff.
During Jenkins' arraignment in April, U.S. Magistrate Judge Beth P. Gesner ordered him to surrender all of his firearms. When Jenkins asked last month for his department firearms back, Gesner denied his request.
Jenkins appealed that decision in July, and is still waiting on a ruling from U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher.
When asked if Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater wanted to comment on Jenkins' return, county spokeswoman Vivian Laxton emailed this response on Fitzwater's behalf on Monday afternoon:
"Sheriff Jenkins’ decision to take a leave of absence demonstrated an understanding of the seriousness of the charges against him. I am disappointed that he has now gone back on his word.
"I agree with the Sheriff’s statement that he is 'directly accountable to the voting public.' Therefore, he should explain to the public what has changed since April to justify his decision to reverse course."
Asked if Jenkins wanted to respond to Fitzwater's comment, Wivell sent a statement from Jenkins:
“The April 13 letter states that I will exercise a leave of absence for an undetermined period of time. I feel that now is an appropriate time for me to come back and rescind my leave of absence, when in fact I have already been serving in a number of capacities attending executive level meetings and public events, and routinely conducting business from within the office.
"Over the period of the recent months, the message from the majority of my constituents is they want me back in the office full time. As it stands, I am still the elected Sheriff of Frederick County, and I am the only law enforcement officer directly accountable to the voting public.”
Frederick County Council President Brad Young said in an interview on Monday that he supported the sheriff when he took his leave of absence. However, he could understand that the legal case would be a long process and how it would be frustrating for the sheriff to not fully do his job.
What mattered the most at the end of the day, Young said, is that the county is well protected. He said he is confident that Frederick County will be.
Asked for his response to Jenkins' return to full duty, County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett sent a statement:
"The Sheriff ending his self-imposed leave of absence comes as no surprise. He has been fully engaged in the daily operations of the Sheriff’s Office since his leave began in April. His leave of absence was neither a leave nor an absence. He made a mockery of the process.
"No deputy or staff person under his command would be allowed to return to full duty while under indictment and the Sheriff should hold himself to those same standards regardless of elected status. It is clear that the Sheriff believes he is above the law and plays by his own rules. The men and women of the agency and Frederick County deserve better."
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel