Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and a local firearms business owner have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland said Wednesday.
A federal grand jury indicted Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, and Robert Justin Krop, 36, of Frederick, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Krop is the principal owner and operator of firearms-related businesses in Frederick County, according to the news release. He and his businesses held up to two federal firearms licenses "that allowed Krop and the business, under certain circumstances, to possess and deal in machine guns," according to the news release.
He is also charged with illegal possession of machine guns. According to the release, Krop illegally owned seven machine guns.
Jenkins couldn't immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday. Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, also couldn't immediately be reached.
A person who answered the phone at The Machine Gun Nest, an indoor shooting range in Frederick, on Wednesday said Krop was not available to comment. State records list Krop as an owner.
Jenkins was first elected as sheriff in 2006 and was elected to a fifth term in November 2022. He is the first sheriff in Frederick County to be sworn in for a fifth term.
The indictment alleges that from August 2015 to May 2022, Jenkins and Krop conspired to illegally buy machine guns and falsified multiple documents on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead asking for machine guns "for evaluation and demonstration" to the sheriff's office, the release said.
Krop allegedly drafted the documents for Jenkins to sign, the release said.
The indictment alleges that Jenkins and Krop knew there wouldn't be a demonstration of the machine guns and that they were intended for rental to Krop's customers.
The indictment also alleges that Krop’s business "offered political support to Jenkins" in recognition of Jenkins’ support of Krop’s business.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said no court appearances have been scheduled for Jenkins and Krop.
The news release said Jenkins and Krop, if convicted, face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for conspiracy, for false statements in records maintained by a federal firearms licensee and for false statements to federal law enforcement.
If convicted of unlawful possession of a machine gun, Krop also faces up to 10 years in prison, the news release said.
This story will be updated.
Staff writer Jillian Atelsek contributed to this story.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.
I think we are going to see a pretty quick plea deal on one side of this. And it won't be Jenkins' plea, is my guess. Can't imagine what kind of stupid was in his mind if the allegations are proven true. The feds do not indict law enforcement without real good reasons.
Make sure to look into their immigration status :-)
Show me the man and I'll show you the crime. The blatant politics here is shocking! The dems are going to turn everything the GOP does into a felony!!
Blatant Crimes.
If the MAGATs would stop committing crimes, there wouldn’t be any crimes to prosecute.
What a week, Trump indicted, Jenkins indicted and Hogey’s Chief of Staff kills himself rather than face justice.
So getting the cart way before the horse... The MD constitution says that the governor chooses a successor if Jenkins is unable to complete his term. Who could it be?
AOC; why did you just cut and paste from the article here?
Noting that in the past five years, one person accidentally shot themself (not too serious) and one person killed themself at this place of business.
As Tim from 930WFMD Mid-Maryland live always says... if you can't do the time DON'T DO THE CRIME, Mr. Jenkins. What a great day for Frederick County, MD!
Is he stockpiling these in case he gets voted out of office? Folks, this is horrifying. Are his deputies loyal to him? Were they part of the plan?
Clutches pearls in fake shock....gasps in sarcasm. Nooooo Chucky boy is a felon nooooooo shan't be true.
I bet Chuck wishes he would have been indicted yesterday so he could have shared that celebration with his hero.
OMG. I have no freaking words. Violent criminals.
Love how they are immediately guilty in the comment section.
Reds you are exactly right. Also interesting that any other time there is a breaking story comments are shutdown. Another example of poor FNP reporting little information. Here is the DOJ press release.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/pr/frederick-county-sheriff-and-gun-dealer-indicted-scheme-illegally-acquire-machineguns
AOC; typically they do not allow comments only on stories where someone is seriously injured or dies. This is neither.
How’d the MAGATs put ir?
Lock her up, Lock her up?
Will they be chanting, Lock him up, Lock him up over Trumpy and Jenky?
I will assume our Sheriff is innocent until proven guilty. Trump, on the other hand, come on. He may get off on the stormy charges, but we all saw him try to overturn the presidential election - by lying, cheating, and violence.
Well, he is certainly innocent until proven guilty (like Hunter Biden, though you wouldn't know that from the right wingers), but one does not get indicted based on zero evidence. It will be interesting to see this play out.
Situations like this one are aided by a "candidate" for public office running presumptively unopposed for almost two decades.
Familiarity breeds contempt and Jenkins has repeatedly demonstrated contempt for what is truly best for the citizens of Frederick County. Chasing after phantom "brown" criminals while ignoring and, in this case allegedly promoting, the real crimes against our county has resulted in this indictment.
Well put.
Wow... Glad I voted Bickel...
Loser!!
Trump and his acolytes…wtaf
He and Trump should be sharing a cell.
Well, well. Many of us called this clown for years. Even if found guilty his Trumplican supporters simply won't believe it. They'll call it a Witch Hunt.
Well I guess this is one way to get Jenkins out of office. We can only hope.
Hmmmmm....
