Jenkins Sworn In
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins

 Staff file photo by Bill Green

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and a local firearms business owner have been indicted on federal charges of conspiracy and making false statements to acquire machine guns, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland said Wednesday.

A federal grand jury indicted Jenkins, 66, of Thurmont, and Robert Justin Krop, 36, of Frederick, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Rob Krop
Robert Krop

mstrausbough

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Piedmontgardener

I think we are going to see a pretty quick plea deal on one side of this. And it won't be Jenkins' plea, is my guess. Can't imagine what kind of stupid was in his mind if the allegations are proven true. The feds do not indict law enforcement without real good reasons.

shiftless88

Make sure to look into their immigration status :-)

TaxiMom

Show me the man and I'll show you the crime. The blatant politics here is shocking! The dems are going to turn everything the GOP does into a felony!!

Fredginrickey

Blatant Crimes.

If the MAGATs would stop committing crimes, there wouldn’t be any crimes to prosecute.

What a week, Trump indicted, Jenkins indicted and Hogey’s Chief of Staff kills himself rather than face justice.

NedRyerson

So getting the cart way before the horse... The MD constitution says that the governor chooses a successor if Jenkins is unable to complete his term. Who could it be?

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

The six-count indictment alleges that from August 2015 to May 2022, Jenkins and Krop conspired to unlawfully purchase machineguns and falsified multiple documents on the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead requesting machineguns for evaluation and demonstration to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. Krop allegedly drafted these documents for Jenkins’ signature. According to the indictment, Jenkins and Krop knew that there would not be a demonstration of the machineguns to the Sheriff’s Office and that the machineguns were intended for rental to Krop’s customers. Krop also allegedly illegally possessed seven machineguns. The indictment further alleges that Krop’s business offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support for the business.

shiftless88

AOC; why did you just cut and paste from the article here?

shiftless88

Noting that in the past five years, one person accidentally shot themself (not too serious) and one person killed themself at this place of business.

Christianb018

As Tim from 930WFMD Mid-Maryland live always says... if you can't do the time DON'T DO THE CRIME, Mr. Jenkins. What a great day for Frederick County, MD!

sevenstones1000

Is he stockpiling these in case he gets voted out of office? Folks, this is horrifying. Are his deputies loyal to him? Were they part of the plan?

chartson13

Clutches pearls in fake shock....gasps in sarcasm. Nooooo Chucky boy is a felon nooooooo shan't be true.

shiftless88

I bet Chuck wishes he would have been indicted yesterday so he could have shared that celebration with his hero.

sevenstones1000

OMG. I have no freaking words. Violent criminals.

reds2193

Love how they are immediately guilty in the comment section.

AOC
AOC

Reds you are exactly right. Also interesting that any other time there is a breaking story comments are shutdown. Another example of poor FNP reporting little information. Here is the DOJ press release.

https://www.justice.gov/usao-md/pr/frederick-county-sheriff-and-gun-dealer-indicted-scheme-illegally-acquire-machineguns

shiftless88

AOC; typically they do not allow comments only on stories where someone is seriously injured or dies. This is neither.

Fredginrickey

How’d the MAGATs put ir?

Lock her up, Lock her up?

Will they be chanting, Lock him up, Lock him up over Trumpy and Jenky?

threecents
threecents

I will assume our Sheriff is innocent until proven guilty. Trump, on the other hand, come on. He may get off on the stormy charges, but we all saw him try to overturn the presidential election - by lying, cheating, and violence.

shiftless88

Well, he is certainly innocent until proven guilty (like Hunter Biden, though you wouldn't know that from the right wingers), but one does not get indicted based on zero evidence. It will be interesting to see this play out.

cspruill1964

Situations like this one are aided by a "candidate" for public office running presumptively unopposed for almost two decades.

Familiarity breeds contempt and Jenkins has repeatedly demonstrated contempt for what is truly best for the citizens of Frederick County. Chasing after phantom "brown" criminals while ignoring and, in this case allegedly promoting, the real crimes against our county has resulted in this indictment.

Frankle1
Frankle1

Well put.

Frankle1
Frankle1

Wow... Glad I voted Bickel...

TrekMan

Loser!!

Fredginrickey

Trump and his acolytes…wtaf

JustTrying

He and Trump should be sharing a cell.

newspostreader

Well, well. Many of us called this clown for years. Even if found guilty his Trumplican supporters simply won't believe it. They'll call it a Witch Hunt.

MLPops

Well I guess this is one way to get Jenkins out of office. We can only hope.

shiftless88

Hmmmmm....

