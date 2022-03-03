Urbana High School was evacuated Thursday morning and HAZMAT units were called in after a “potentially hazardous substance” was brought into the building, according to Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools' director of public affairs.
Louérs-Phillips said FCPS learned of the unspecified substance at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, and an order to evacuate was sent out 10 minutes later.
Some students were taken to nearby Urbana Middle School, while others sheltered on school buses during the evacuation, Louérs-Phillips said. Parents and guardians were asked not to come to the school to pick up their children due to the amount of fire and police vehicles on scene.
HAZMAT crews removed the substance from the school and checked the water and HVAC systems to ensure they hadn’t been affected, he said. At around 10:50 a.m., students and faculty were cleared to head back inside, and the rest of the school day will continue as scheduled.
No injuries were reported.
Louérs-Phillips could not say whether a student will be charged or disciplined as a result of Thursday’s incident.
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back for details.
