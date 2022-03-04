A 14-year-old male Urbana High School student is facing criminal charges after he allegedly brought bleach to school Thursday with intention of making mustard gas.
At about 8:30 a.m., school staff alerted a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer (SRO) of a threat shared via social media and said a student brought potentially hazardous material into the building, FCSO said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Staff at FCPS central office learned of the potential threat at about 8:40 a.m., according to Eric Louérs-Phillips, Frederick County Public Schools’ director of public affairs. Authorities conducted an initial investigation, then an alert went out to evacuate the school around 8:50 a.m. Students sheltered at nearby Urbana Middle School and on buses.
HAZMAT units from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services determined the potentially hazardous material was bleach, police said in the release. The bleach was found with the student in his backpack in the SRO office on the first floor of the school, according to FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell. No other ingredients needed to make mustard gas were found on the student, Wivell said.
Since the accused student is being treated as a juvenile in court, police said he will not be identified. Louérs-Phillips could not speak to any disciplinary action the student may face at school.
Deputies interviewed the student at the sheriff’s office. An initial investigation allegedly found the student brought bleach to school after watching a TikTok video on how to make mustard gas, according to the sheriff’s office. Police say the student shared the video through Snapchat and indicated he planned to make mustard gas at school.
Students and staff began to reenter the high school around 10:50 a.m. after the building was deemed safe.
FCPS sent alerts to the Urbana community through its Find Out First notification system, and sent four messages between 9:16 and 10:49 a.m., police said. Louérs-Phillips said FCPS also sent out another message to parents and guardians encouraging them to talk to their students about social media threats.
Parents were asked not to respond to the school to pick up their children at the time of the evacuation due to the amount of fire and police apparatus on scene. School support personnel were notified to provide counseling as needed, Louérs-Phillips said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 22-023189.
The article doesn’t specify if he had a target or was just trying to make mustard gas because he could. It’s a stupid thing to do because it’s super poisonous but not necessarily malicious. Just mind blowing levels of stupid
A prime example of the great deal of irresponsibility on social media. And kids, especially, suck it right up.
Cause no one our age or older ever got a hold of the anarchist’s cookbook and tried making sh!t in that.
The anarchist’s cookbook? Never heard of it, but it sounds like something the radical left would embrace and utilize. Regardless, I see little comparison between one book from a bygone era, and the vast amount of information, both legitimate and illegitimate, legal and illegal, available on social media these days.
Wait...bleach?
Yes... bleach
No other cleaners, just bleach. There's one missing to make the dangerous substance
No kidding... it was his criminal intentions
Unless he had access to the other half of the equation (which can be found in the same aisle of a grocery store), its gonna be a tough case to prove.
Our daughter goes to UHS. Word is several students knew of the plot in the days leading up to the incident. Not one student reported the plan. We have to teach our kids when they see or hear someting -- they need to say something
Yes, these kids need to report what they know before a tragedy occurs...
“Uh, hello police? Little Davey brought bleach to school today....”
It is more than that... it was his intention to do harm whether he had everything he needed or not... definitely requires mental health care
As a parent, (and I can honestly say we have really good kids), I feel like many kids are misguided. I’m not so sure I would say he has mental health issues. I mean it’s possible. But I feel many kids lack a sound foundation, lack sound guidance, and lack drive.
