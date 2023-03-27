An Urbana Middle School student is accused of making a PowerPoint presentation that threatened violence toward 10 other Urbana Middle students, police said.
The male student, who was not named, will face charges including threats of mass violence, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office did not provide further details about the boy, his PowerPoint presentation or the nature of the threats.
In a press release on Monday night, the sheriff's office said that, at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Frederick County Public Schools told school resource officers about the boy's threats.
School resource officers contacted the 10 families of the students "to ensure they knew of this situation and that there was no threat," the press release said.
The sheriff's office said FCPS might impose its own disciplinary actions and will send a notice to the Urbana Middle School community.
The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information about the case call them at 301-600-1046.