After a House of Delegates work group zeroed in on criminal justice and police accountability, the issue of body-worn cameras for law enforcement is again being debated among Frederick’s public safety leaders.
The years-running discussion now comes against a backdrop of heightened racial reckoning and equity in law enforcement across the nation, with the death of George Floyd and others at the hands of law enforcement placing police accountability near the top of the national dialogue.
Some local law enforcement officials and politicians say body cameras increase transparency and accountability. Others believe the technology is fallible and footage incomplete. All of them, however, are expressly curious about who will foot the bill.
After the high-profile killing of Floyd in May, members of the Maryland House of Delegates formed the Work Group to Address Police Reform & Accountability. The group of Democratic and Republican legislators in October offered a number of recommendations in the hopes of changing policing for the better. Among them is a recommendation to mandate police officers across the state be equipped with body-worn cameras by 2025.
Local police agencies say implementing such a mandate would be costly, especially for the smaller departments in Frederick County, and law enforcement heads don’t all agree body cameras would do much to improve the situation.
Cost concerns
When Thurmont Police Chief Greg Eyler hears the words “state mandate,” he hopes they don’t come after “unfunded.”
Body cameras would be a valuable tool for Thurmont’s 14 officers, Eyler said. He believes they would enhance safety, capture evidence, add transparency and help prevent or resolve complaints against officers. However, he worries whether an officer’s word will be taken seriously in court if they don’t have the right camera angle to back it up.
What’s more, startup and continuing costs of implementing body cameras would be a heavy load for a smaller police department to bear.
“It’s going to be too much money for a small town to handle,” he said. “We have to have funding somewhere.”
Eyler isn’t exactly sure how much it would cost, but he said the department would have to consider the cost of buying the cameras, training officers, storage space for the footage and maintaining the equipment over time — to name a few factors. He said they may require another full-time position just to manage storage.
You can’t defund the police but want them to buy body cameras at the same time, Eyler said. If the recommendation by the House of Delegates work group were to become a bill, he hopes it will come with state support.
In the meantime, Eyler would like to begin planning for body cameras by talking to local town leaders and seeing what grants may be available.
Thurmont isn’t the only local police agency preparing for the possible implementation of body cameras. Brunswick Police Chief Milt Frech said his city’s elected officials directed him to gather information related to body cameras in 2019.
Frech said he’s found pros and cons, though he didn’t offer his personal opinion. He said the decision would be up to elected officials.
Brunswick has 17 officers. The department used to have vehicle cameras. Frech said they stopped when the cameras reached the end of their lifespan and could not continue being supported by the vendor or software. Storing the video was also a challenge, he said.
For Maryland State Police, vehicle cameras are an important tool for troopers who spend most of their time in or around their vehicles. Spokesman Greg Shipley said while they do not have body cameras, their vehicle cameras cover 180 degrees in front of a patrol car and cameras record inside of it, as well.
Sheriff against body cams
While Brunswick and Thurmont police departments explore the possibility of body cameras, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins stands firm in his belief that such technology would not make a large impact in the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
“Fundamentally, I don’t believe that body cams on law enforcement officers will help the community,” Jenkins said via email. “Sadly, the public has the expectation and/or belief that this technology will or has somehow taken the place of the integrity of an individual officer and/or the [law enforcement] agency.”
Jenkins’ opinion was, in part, influenced by a pilot program the sheriff’s office conducted during in-service training in 2017. He said they found body cameras many times did not capture an event in its entirety, leaving important moments out.
“In other words, we found the use of body cams to be a very limited benefit in many critical situations,” Jenkins wrote. “In short, the entire story of an incident is not captured.”
Like Eyler, Jenkins has concerns about cost. With 190 deputies, he said it would be “extremely difficult” for the county to fund cameras for his entire team by 2025 if the cost was put entirely on the counties. When FCSO explored body cameras in 2017, they estimated start-up costs for body cameras would be roughly $623,000 for 110 deputies. These projected costs included hardware, licensing and training, according to Jenkins. Additionally, he said they would have to cover ongoing expenses for storing footage. Yearly projected increases for storage were estimated as high as $63,750, he said.
At the department’s capacity today, Jenkins estimates initial costs would approach $1 million. Even if the state provided funding, he said he would still be opposed to body cameras at the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff said he would like to see members of the General Assembly take a hard look at the costs and benefits of body cameras.
“I believe that most legislators would expect such a program to be the end-all in answering critical questions by the public in police use of force situations,” Jenkins wrote. “Regardless of the sometimes possible potential benefits, they must consider the many drawbacks of the technology, personnel and privacy concerns, public record issues, and prosecutorial concerns in mandating this program by law.”
Jenkins acknowledged the expenses would not be limited to his agency alone. The Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office would need to ramp up its budget, too.
“I can’t imagine what the cost would be if we were to have every police officer in Frederick County mandated to wear a body camera,” State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said.
That footage becomes evidence in the courtroom, he said, “...and with that responsibility comes great cost.”
Last year, the county funded the state’s attorney’s office nearly $363,000 for personnel and equipment costs for the evidence review unit, spokesman Will Cockey said. The unit was created in response to FPD starting its body camera program.
Smith believes there’s been a “nominal difference” in his office’s conviction rate in FPD cases since body cameras were implemented in 2016.
All things considered, Smith does see value in body cameras. Footage can be quite compelling inside a courtroom, he said. It can also be used for training or to vet claims of police misconduct.
He’s just not sure that this is the year to start working toward a statewide mandate.
“At this point, I just don’t think it’s a wise fiscal decision,” Smith said. Instead of a statewide mandate, he would prefer each jurisdiction decide. He said a place with many police use of force cases, like Baltimore city, may benefit from cameras.
Years ago, Smith sat on a statewide body camera commission. In those meetings, he said they spoke about what happens after body cameras are purchased. When should an officer turn their camera on? What should they tell a citizen when they’re recording? These are details that have to be considered before a mandate could occur.
FPD: Body cams help, don’t hurt
Frederick Police Department had to consider questions like these and more when it became the first in the county to implement body-worn cameras. The agency has 88 body cameras that are worn by those who have routine daily interaction with the community.
Lt. Aaron Lapp, commander of the technology and services division, says cameras continue to serve the department well. He said the agency believes the cameras can only help them, like by adding a visual context to a written police report.
“Evidence captured from BWCs [body-worn cameras] is often extremely valuable in painting a clear picture of the incident officers handled opposed to simply reading words on paper,” Lapp wrote.
He acknowledged, however, that body cameras can’t provide a 360-degree view of an incident. They are one of the many tools an officer uses, and like any tool, they take time and training to be used well. Cameras need to be activated, he said, and that takes muscle memory. When an officer is in a high stress situation, that’s one more thing they have to remember.
As higher-ups in the chain of command review videos, they can use it as a teaching tool, Lapp added. Sometimes, it’s a record of outstanding service.
“I am often amazed myself viewing our officers’ videos in how they handled true emergencies, taking immediate action to save a life or deescalate a conflict,” Lapp wrote.
For any legislators considering action to implement a statewide body camera mandate, Lapp encourages them to engage with community members, officers and other stakeholders.
“Flexibility is going to be the key to any mandates,” Lapp wrote. “I do not believe there is one solution that will work for every department.”
