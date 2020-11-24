A more than 10-mile pursuit ended Monday with a Frederick man’s arrest after sheriff’s deputies pursued a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to a news release.
Rhashad Temeik Johnson, 22, faces charges of vehicle theft and theft of property valued between $1,500 and $25,000, online court records show. He was released on a $2,500 bail Tuesday.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received notice of a vehicle reported stolen from Montgomery County and found it at a local Wawa, where a deputy tried to talk to Johnson before he fled in the vehicle on Ballenger Creek Pike, police said.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, starting at about 8:30 p.m., for approximately 15 minutes, spokesman Todd Wivell said. Deputies laid “stop sticks” on the ground to puncture the vehicle’s tires, and the vehicle eventually crashed at the intersection of Cap Stine Road and Ballenger Creek Pike. There were no injuries.
Deputies recovered the vehicle and transported Johnson to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.
(3) comments
Allegedly..........LOL LOL LOL what a 'writer'
Another fine job by our sheriff's deputies with another dirtbag off the streets. Keep up the great work running your office Sheriff Chuck, and thank you for your efforts!
Another blessed choir boy on the way to the big house. Did we post quickly enough for Fido? I was busy today and not at the keyboard all day like Fido waiting to pounce. [lol][lol][ninja]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.