The Sunday night shooting in the Waterside community near Frederick is now being investigated as a homicide after the victim in the case died Wednesday at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Jaemari Anderson, 19, of Frederick, died after suffering a gunshot wound. Detectives with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office are awaiting the results of an autopsy being performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.
Anderson was found injured Sunday night along a walking path behind Waterview Court in Waterside. Sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene just before 9 p.m., and Anderson was flown to Shock Trauma.
Although no suspects have been identified, the Sheriff’s Office said on Monday it had no reason to believe it was a random act of violence against Anderson.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Brady at 301-600-7134 or Jbrady@frederickcountymd.gov.
Information and tips can also be sent to FCSOtips@frederickcountyMD.gov, and callers can remain anonymous by calling the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 301-600-4131.
(2) comments
I find it puzzling that they find no evidence that it was random. I would guess that, by its very nature, random cannot be ruled out offhand.
Please stop the violence
