A Virginia man died in a crash in Myersville late last week, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Martin Flores, 46, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 1100 block of Harp Hill Road, while two others were slightly injured, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
Flores was driving a 1999 Ford F350 pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with construction equipment that was traveling southbound on Harp Hill Road shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff's office release sent Monday.
Crash reconstruction experts believe the truck may have had equipment problems going down a steep hill, causing it to gain speed and leading Flores and the two passengers to jump from the vehicle, the release said.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact the sheriff's office's traffic unit at 301-600-6490.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.