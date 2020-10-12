A Virginia man died in a crash in Myersville late last week, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Martin Flores, 46, of Manassas, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the 1100 block of Harp Hill Road, while two others were slightly injured, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Flores was driving a 1999 Ford F350 pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with construction equipment that was traveling southbound on Harp Hill Road shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff's office release sent Monday.

Crash reconstruction experts believe the truck may have had equipment problems going down a steep hill, causing it to gain speed and leading Flores and the two passengers to jump from the vehicle, the release said.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact the sheriff's office's traffic unit at 301-600-6490.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!