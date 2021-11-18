A Virginia man is in custody on charges of attempted homicide and other related counts after city police say his gun malfunctioned while trying to fire a round at someone during a robbery Thursday morning.
David Clayton Hanson, 31, of Madison Heights, Va., according to court records, was charged by Frederick police with a count of attempted murder of the first degree, two counts of assault of the first degree and four related gun charges.
According to a news release from police, officers responded on Thursday morning to reports of a robbery on the 400 block of East Patrick Street.
The alleged victim, who is not named in the release and is described only as an “adult,” told police they were in their vehicle when the suspect approached them and pointed a handgun at them.
The alleged victim and witnesses told police the suspect was manipulating the slide of the gun and pointed it at the individual, pulling the trigger. But the gun malfunctioned and did not discharge, and the suspect fled on foot, discarding the gun nearby.
Police say the suspect, Hanson, was taken into custody “nearby." He was transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond. Court records show Hanson has a bail review hearing at 1 p.m. Friday.
During the investigation, police say additional evidence shows the “assault on the known victim was premeditated."
Police are asking for anyone with additional information contact Detective Matthew Irons at 240-674-8942 or via email at MIrons@FrederickMDPolice.org. Callers can also make anonymous tips at the city’s crime tip line at 301-600-TIPS.
Wow, this is scary serious. Sitting in your car and you have a gun pointed at you and the trigger pulled. Frightening.
