A Walkersville man has been charged with sexual solicitation after having an online chat with whom he thought was a 13-year-old girl, then arranging an online meeting, police said.
The supposed 13-year-old girl who Culpepper met online was actually a member of an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducting an undercover investigation, police said.
State police arrested Culpepper at the meeting spot in Anne Arundel County.
A woman who answered a phone number listed for Culpepper on Tuesday said she did not want to comment.
Culpepper did not have an attorney listed in Maryland online court records.
Police said the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division assisted on the case.
Maryland State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Culpepper has been charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was released on his own recognizance, court records show.
State police said in the press release that the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force focuses on child pornography on the internet and "other related crimes that victimize children."