A Walkersville man has been charged with 23 counts of animal cruelty after five emaciated dogs and three dead dogs were found at his home in Walkersville, according to Frederick County Animal Control.
Anthony Houston Smith, 54, was the primary caretaker of the Mastiff-type dogs, according to charging documents.
Online court records show that Smith, who was charged on May 8, was not in custody and did not have an attorney. His next court appearance is scheduled in June.
Smith could not be reached for comment on Monday.
David Luckenbaugh, Frederick County’s Animal Control director, said the five dogs found alive on the property have recovered and are now with a rescue organization. Two or three of the dogs were adopted to permanent homes, he said.
Necropsies — autopsies for animals — were conducted on the three deceased dogs found on the property. Bone marrow samples were taken from the dogs and tested to see how much fat was in the marrow.
Charging documents say the average fat content for bone marrow in canines is 59.4%.
The deceased dogs had 5% or less of fat in their bone marrow, charging documents said. The necropsies determined their cause of death to be emaciation due to caloric deprivation.
“Severe malnutrition caused these dogs to starve,” Luckenbaugh said.
On Feb. 11, Animal Control officers and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 8300 block of Water Street after an anonymous caller reported dogs dying from neglect.
At the home, officers and deputies found two kennels with emaciated dogs, and one deceased dog. One female dog appeared to be in a more critical state, and officers said the dog needed immediate veterinary care.
Animal Control called Smith and obtained permission to remove the dogs from the property.
While Animal Control was at the house, an individual leaned over a fence separating the properties and asked officers if they found two dead puppies.
After searching the property more, officers discovered two garbage bags, each containing a deceased dog.
Smith gave Animal Control custody of the five live dogs. They were put on special feeding schedules to return to health. One dog was taken to a vet clinic, treated overnight and released to Animal Control.
Court documents say that if the dog had not received veterinary care, it likely would have died shortly thereafter.
A few days later, during an interview with Animal Control officers, Smith said he was the primary caretaker of the dogs.
He told authorities that every Sunday, he would put kibble in automatic feeders to feed the dogs, change their water, clean the kennels and switch out their hay for bedding.
He told the officers the dogs seemed “normal” and healthy on Feb. 5, the last time he saw them before authorities went to his house. He said he had no idea one dog in the kennel was dead until his son told him when authorities were at his home.
In the home, Smith had two other dogs and two cats, all of which appeared healthy, active and alert, charging documents said. In March, Smith voluntarily relinquished custody of one of the dogs — a white pit-bull mix — then relinquished the two cats in April.
