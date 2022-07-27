A Washington County woman has been charged with causing abuse that resulted in the death Friday night of her 5-year-old autistic son, according to documents in Washington County District Court.
Catherine Thrasher, 30, who lives in a housing development north of Interstate 70 and west of Greencastle Pike, was charged Monday with first-degree abuse causing the death of a child younger than 13, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.