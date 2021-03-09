Indented grass shows where a large cross once rested in the Waterside community of Frederick.
Before this patch of earth sits a green bench in the shadow of a hill, a sloped spot where youth like to snowboard. On a sunny afternoon in early March, locals strolled along the paved walking trail that winds past the bench.
“Not 10 steps away is where he was shot,” said community member Wendy Cousino.
This place of tragedy now serves as a place for the community to remember him.
Jaemari Alvin Anderson, called Mari by his friends and family, was 19 years old when he died Sept. 7, 2020, after being flown to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. Precise circumstances surrounding the death are not publicly known, but charging documents state Anderson suffered a gunshot wound to the head at close range.
According to police, Anderson was believed to be hanging out with friends and smoking marijuana at Frederick resident Jordan Hooks’ home when they got into a disagreement. Hooks and Anderson allegedly agreed to a physical fight outside, then Hooks reportedly slipped a gun into his waistband when Anderson wasn’t looking, police said.
Charging documents don’t explicitly state who fired the shot. In addition to Hooks, Clarksburg resident Brian Henry is also charged. Daniel Flythe, accused of bringing a handgun to the gathering, is at large and wanted by police.
Henry and Hooks face multiple charges, the most severe of them being first-degree murder. A trial for Hooks is scheduled to begin April 26. A trial date has not been set for Henry.
Anderson’s parents acknowledge their son got into trouble when he was younger. But, “he didn’t deserve this,” his mother Lucille Anderson said.
“He just lived life, having fun as a teenager,” she said.
In the weeks following the shooting, Cousino, then-president of the homeowners association and now treasurer, encountered people asking what the community could do to help. Within about two weeks, between 40 and 50 people raised more than $1,600 to install a bench and plaque in memory of the neighbor they lost. They also plan to plant two trees there in the near future.
‘With us through spirit’
Cousino remembers Mari Anderson riding by her home on his bike, not long before he died. He told her he wanted to be an electrician.
“He had goals. He was super proud of himself because he had recently graduated from high school,” she said.
Anderson’s parents said school was a struggle for him at times, and graduation was a proud achievement. He attended Heather Ridge School and Walkersville High School. Lucille Anderson recalls her son saying he didn’t want to let his diploma draw dust.
He played football for the Frederick Steelers, took karate, and played basketball with the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County, his obituary reads. He found time to volunteer, work and attend church.
Once the pandemic settled down, his parents said he hoped to spend time with his aunt Iris Farabee-Lewis who is a pastor in Baltimore, helping the youth.
He also looked forward to the day his sister Laquise Brown would give birth to his niece, but he never saw that day.
“I know he’s with us through spirit,” Brown said.
Lucille Anderson said her son was someone who gave his new clothes to friends and paid for dinner at the local pizza place.
Two of neighbor Natisha Britton’s teenage sons, Lequan and Leo, were especially close to him, like brothers. They met when Britton’s family moved to the area in 2018, and he made it feel like home.
If Britton needed to borrow cash, Mari Anderson gave it to her. If her sons gave her trouble, he talked to them.
The other night, Britton saw 17-year-old Lequan snuggled up on the couch with a blanket with his friend’s portrait on it.
“I just cried because I know he misses his brother,” Britton said.
Mari Anderson’s friend Khalil Shelton, 17, knew him since elementary school. They once lived next to each other in downtown Frederick. When Shelton’s cousin died, Mari Anderson was there for him. He told him to keep his head up.
His friend Tyrik Douglas, 19, said Mari Anderson had a saying, “Don’t hold your head down, ‘cause it’ll feel like the weight of the world on your shoulders.”
Other friends and family described him as a comedian, and someone who looked out for others, including his girlfriend, Grace Delphin. If Mari knew she’d be walking home alone, he’d drop everything to accompany her. Delphin’s father Bart said Mari was like a son.
“As a dad, you always want what’s best for your daughter and I can truly say that Mari was a gentle soul, always welcome in my home,” Bart Delphin said. “He was kind, he was considerate, he was compassionate, he was empathetic. He respected Grace, he wanted the best for Grace.”
Recalling that tragic day
Lucille Anderson knew something was wrong that September day when Grace said she couldn’t get ahold of Mari. His mother last spoke to him via FaceTime and told him to be home for dinner.
Noticing a helicopter and fire apparatus in the neighborhood, Mari’s parents went down to the Waterside trail, but didn’t get far. A police officer approached and asked if Jaemari Anderson was their son.
“I just dropped,” Lucille Anderson said.
His parents can’t talk about the case, since the court has yet to decide whether the defendants are innocent or guilty.
“My heart literally still hurts,” James Anderson said.
“I still wait for Mari to come through the door,” Lucille Anderson said.
They donated his lungs and liver to people in need.
While the court will decide the fate of the accused, Mari Anderson’s family and friends go on trying to honor his life.
About a dozen of his friends gathered at the green bench one day in March, some wearing masks with Mari Anderson’s name and face on the front. His mother told them to mark Aug. 21 on their calendars, the day before his birthday, for a kickball tournament in his memory.
Standing not far from where Mari Anderson was shot, his friends reminisced about the music he loved, the movies he watched and how he always made them laugh.
Posing for a photo at the bench, the Waterside crew said, “We love Mari.”
Someone brought the cross that had been lying on the ground and propped it up for the photo. It was covered in signatures and words of love.
