Maryland State Police Vehicle
Facebook/Maryland State Police

A 27-year-old West Virginia man died early Saturday morning in a crash on Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick, according to a Maryland State Police press release.

Tyler Courtney, of Harpers Ferry, died after his Harley Davidson motorcycle crossed the center line on Ballenger Creek Pike near Solarex Court and struck a median curb around 2:30 a.m., according to the release.

Courtney died from injuries sustained in the crash, state police said. No other vehicles or persons were involved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!