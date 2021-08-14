A 27-year-old West Virginia man died early Saturday morning in a crash on Ballenger Creek Pike in Frederick, according to a Maryland State Police press release.
Tyler Courtney, of Harpers Ferry, died after his Harley Davidson motorcycle crossed the center line on Ballenger Creek Pike near Solarex Court and struck a median curb around 2:30 a.m., according to the release.
Courtney died from injuries sustained in the crash, state police said. No other vehicles or persons were involved.
