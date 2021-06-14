A wall at Whittier Elementary School was found defaced with a racial slur and an obscene image Monday morning.
According to Frederick County Public Schools spokesman Brandon Oland, a school employee found the graffiti, done with washable sidewalk chalk, around 7 a.m. and notified administration. From there, the administration notified the Frederick Police Department. Other residents and passers-by also saw the profanity.
Oland said building staff were quick to remove the graffiti before students and other staff arrived to the school. While he was happy it was removed expeditiously, Oland said he was disappointed to see something like this happen at Whittier.
Whittier’s principal, Lorcan OhEithir, shared this sentiment in an email to the Whittier community.
“As the principal, I know that I speak for all of our staff when I say that racist, vulgar and offensive language and actions have absolutely no place in our school, in our community, or in any part of our world for that matter,” OhEithir said.
Police are currently investigating the incident and are working with the school to catch the culprit, said Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler. Cameras in the area will be used to try and find a suspect, he said.
Etzler emphasized that if the cameras don’t provide any useful information, the community would be a big part in catching the culprit. He encouraged residents to call the department’s tip line if they know anything about the incident.
“These types of crimes, a lot of time, it takes some community assistance,” Etzler said.
According to Oland, this is the first time Whittier has experienced such an incident. Etzler added police don’t see much racially and sexually charged graffiti, although it has been on the rise in the past year.
If a suspect is caught, they will face a charge of malicious destruction of property, Etzler said. Additionally, if the suspect is a student, they will receive disciplinary action based on guidelines in the county’s student handbook, Oland said.
Correction: The headline has been updated to show that there was just one slur written on the Whittier Elementary School building.
(15) comments
I also find it interesting that the article doesn't mention what kind of racist graffiti it was. Anti-black? Anti-White? Anti-Semitic?
It is not really important, is it? Racism is racism.
In a racist mindset it is.
Quite often spending a lot of time wondering over irrelevant acts comparing graffiti on a lamp post with a fist 🤜 posted on a utility poll, a defiant comment on the side of a building calling out police brutality or the insurrection on the capitol. Then there was the racist and sexist slurs on a school wall were so easily removed. No big deal. They were all removed. Some easier then others. But the remarks are left behind and they have the quite opposite meanings.
Funny ,how many of the racist comments have ties to scratching and drawing profane pictures on bathroom stall walls as juveniles, possibly continuing into adulthood 💭.
Racism is a great cover for their personal issues. They wake up condemning “the others”. But when called out, they claim (but somebody else did it too) as their excuse.
You have some forms of hate that you support?
I'm wondering how the person(s) can be charged with malicious destruction of property when nothing was destroyed? This just washed right off. Were the vandals who spray painted graffiti on private properties last year ever caught and charged with this?
If they did this to your house, what would you say? Nah... no big deal, right?
" a slur & an obscene image in *chalk* "
I'm so happy they wasted no time whatsoever in calling in armed law enforcement for this!
🙄 priorities.
So it's perfectly okay and warrants absolutely zero reaction other than a quick wash off?
washable sidewalk chalk 🙄
I get that it was washable sidewalk chalk, but if the slurs or comments were directed at your race, sexual orientation, etc then you wouldn't be okay with it. The school is private property. No one has a right to go on school property and do anything like that regardless of if it is washable or not. If that was the case people could go around anywhere doing it. Think about if someone decided to go graffiti a wall at the court house with the N word. I can't imagine that would be okay with anyone.
Simply notifying the police dept of a property crime in an effort to find the offender so that he/she can be charged and prosecuted for the property crime. It's pretty simple, really. It's not systemic racism. Hopefully when they find the culprit he/she will obey any lawful orders that may be proffered and not reach for his/her backpack, or car door, or pocket, etc.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Has anyone checked Terry Alban's alibi?
Where were you?
