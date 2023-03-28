After a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputy was charged last week with physically abusing his 6-year-old son, the deputy’s wife was charged on Monday with assaulting the couple’s other child, court records show.

Anita Mandujano, 29, of Jefferson, is accused of slapping their 3-year-old son in the face, making his nose bleed, charging documents say.

