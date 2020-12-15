Frederick County should brace for heavy snow and sleet over the next 24 hours.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of north central and western Maryland from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, including Frederick County.
The National Weather Service predicts heavy mixed precipitation, with snow and sleet accumulating between 6 and 12 inches east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Near the mountains, expect a tenth of an inch of ice. Snow may accumulate 12 to 18 inches from the I-81 corridor westward and near the Mason-Dixon Line.
Snow should spread over 9 to 11 a.m., with the heaviest snow anticipated during the late afternoon and evening. Morning and evening commutes may be affected, with the weather making travel "very difficult to impossible," according to the weather service.
Those who must travel should carry a flashlight, water and food in their vehicles, the weather service advises.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, Frederick County Sheriff's Office asked motorists to stay off the roads during the storm. For those who have to travel, the sheriff's office reminded them to follow Maryland's Move Over law for passing emergency vehicles.
Frederick County government operations will close at noon in preparation for the storm, while courts will be closed all day. County TransIT will continue as long as buses can travel.
(7) comments
Despite warning people, there will be idiots who drive in the middle of things at speeds far too excessive for the conditions. Stay home, watch some Christmas movies, and enjoy!
Too many drivers think that, just because they have four wheel drive, they're invincible. They don't realize that four wheel drive doesn't keep them out of a ditch, it just may help them get out of one if they end up in it from their own stupidity. It only takes a film of ice to get you off the road.
Exactly CD. 4WD helps you get moving, but it won't help you turn, nor stop, and evasive maneuvers are impossible. When you start to slide, you're just a projectile demonstrating Newton's laws of motion. I've gone past idiots in the ditch, (and in one case a rollover on I-70) who blew past me on the interstate in snowstorms with their 4-Runners and X-Terras just minutes earlier. I did stop to help the rollover, but drove past the others.
Drove past the others with a smile on your face too, I bet. [thumbup]
Supposed to start around 10 a.m.
They had roads treated early yesterday.
Few inches?
I thought the same thing and figured the writer was just being facetious. I see it's been revised and the "few inches" is absent now.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.