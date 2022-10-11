A man and a woman were injured during a crash on Buckeystown Pike on Tuesday morning, after one sedan crashed into another, authorities said.
The woman was found unconscious in her sedan and had to be removed, said Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The woman was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, said Todd Wivell, spokesman for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
The woman had serious injuries, Campbell said.
The man who drove the other sedan involved in the crash refused medical care, Campbell said.
Authorities responded to the 5700 block of Buckeystown Pike around 10:26 a.m. for a crash with entrapment, Campbell said.
One of the sedans ended up on a small grassy hill by the Checkers restaurant.
The sheriff's office is investigating the crash, Wivell said.
The road was closed in both directions for about 20 minutes, Campbell said.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.