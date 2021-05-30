A metal rod and nickname reportedly led the Frederick Police Department to seek charges against a Walkersville man for allegedly beating a woman.
Tabius Jymeal Bowie, 23, of the 8700 block of Treasure Avenue, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show. He is being held without bail.
Police responded to Country Hill Apartments in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive May 24 for a 911 hang-up around 1:13 a.m., charging documents read. Police reportedly found a woman on the ground outside surrounded by neighbors trying to help. Her face was covered in blood and she appeared to be having seizures, police wrote. When authorities asked her what happened, she repeated the name, “Lil Boosie,” and said he struck her with a “stick,” according to charging documents.
The woman was placed in the intensive care unit at the hospital, police wrote.
Police discovered a metal rod near where the woman was found, charging documents state, which was likely the same rod she kept behind her door for protection.
Police allege Bowie came to Walker’s residence to sell her marijuana, the two argued and he assaulted her. The woman crawled out of her apartment for help and lost consciousness, police wrote.
Through an investigation, police reportedly learned the woman was a witness in another case involving a relative of Bowie’s.
Bowie did not have an attorney listed in online court records Sunday. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 23.
Frederick man charged for allegedly strangling woman
A Frederick man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a woman who was later hospitalized, police say.
The Frederick Police Department arrested Thomas Delano Butler, 53, who’s been charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show.
Police responded to a Frederick residence May 20 at about 5:51 p.m. and spoke with a woman whose voice was very hoarse and said she’d just been strangled by Butler, charging documents allege. Butler reportedly admitted to strangling the woman with his hands for about 15 seconds after they argued, police wrote. Butler’s weight allegedly caused the woman to fall from a chair. The woman reportedly feared for her life.
At the hospital, police reportedly noticed a bump on the woman’s head, allegedly caused by Butler throwing an object at her, charging documents state.
Police arrested Butler at about 6:07 p.m. and took him to the police headquarters for processing.
Butler is to be represented by a public defender, but no specific attorney’s name was listed online Sunday. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 17.
