A woman was in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle on Hillcrest Drive, authorities said.
The woman, who wasn't identified, was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, wrote in a text message on Tuesday.
Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long said on Tuesday that the woman was in stable condition. There were no other injuries.
According to Long, the woman was crossing Hillcrest Drive at the crosswalk when she dropped something. She went back to pick up what she dropped when the vehicle hit her, Long said.
It was an accident, and no one will be charged, she said.
