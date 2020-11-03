A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after a late-night shooting in Frederick on Monday, according to city police.
The shooting occurred outdoors in the 500 block of Boysenberry Lane at approximately 11:50 p.m., according to Frederick police Lt. Andrew Alcorn.
“There was an argument between a couple individuals," he said Tuesday. "The argument escalated and a female was shot in the lower body.”
The victim was transported to a local hospital and was expected to be released, according to Alcorn. Police are searching for a person of interest and plan to release additional details about the shooting at a later time, he said.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Dave Dewees at 240-409-0280 or ddewees@frederickmdpolice.org.
Callers can use the non-emergency line at 301-600-2100, or an anonymous tips line at 301-600-8477, or can text at 240-674-8477, or by email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
