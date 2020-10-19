Last year, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Frederick County collected nearly 687 pounds of medication in a span of four hours.
With hope of matching or surpassing that effort to help curb the abuse of medication, the Frederick County Health Department, in partnership with the Maryland State Police and the Frederick Police Department, is coordinating another prescription drug take back in a drive-through format at two different locations Saturday.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, residents will have the chance to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs by dropping them off with law enforcement personnel at the former Trinity School at 6040 New Design Road and the Urbana Volunteer Fire Department at 3602 Urbana Pike.
Almost 10 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, according to the 2018 National Survey on drug use. Most of the abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from home medicine cabinets, the study said.
The take-back event is for residential disposal and not meant for businesses, clinics or medical and health care facilities.
Participants may drop off prescription and over-the-counter medicines in pill form only, as well as prescription patches and pet medications in pill form only.
They can get rid of their medicines in the original container and can remove any identifying information from the label.
To comply with COVID-19 health protocols, all participants are expected to wear masks and remain in their vehicles as they are dropping off medication.
In addition to the medicine disposal, sharp objects, such as syringes, needles, lancets and auto injectors, will be collected by members of the county health department’s Harm Reduction Program. The sharp items can be used or unused and must be separated from any medication that is being disposed.
For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, visit the DEA’s website at takebackday.dea.gov.
Meanwhile, more information about prescription drug abuse and the proper way to monitor, store and dispose of medicines can be found at health.frederickcountymd.gov/OMPP or by contacting the county health department at 301-600-1755.
