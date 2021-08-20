Judiciary staff in courthouses across the state will have to either provide proof of vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 tests and test negative in order to keep working.
In response to the COVID-19 infections caused by the delta variant, Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an emergency order Friday requiring Maryland Judiciary personnel to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Sept. 27, or, until vaccinated, undergo weekly tests proving their negative status in order to report to work.
"The order is consistent with other state judiciary orders and with local, state, and federal orders being issued to combat the surge in transmission rates and to protect Judiciary personnel and the public," the release reads.
The Maryland Judiciary has been in Phase V of its COVID-19 operations plan since April 26. Courts are fully operational, with jury trials ongoing in conjunction with health measures.
“These are necessary measures to safeguard judges, employees, and court visitors from the spread of the COVID-19 virus and more contagious Delta variant to the greatest extent possible,” Barbera said in the release. “More than half of Judiciary personnel already have been vaccinated, and I am confident that all personnel understand the importance of maintaining safe workplaces to protect staff and the people we serve.”
Is that 2 shots? Or 3? What counts as vaccinated, and for how long? What happens when a new variant comes this winter? People need to step back from mandating something that is so fluid.
