A Burkittsville woman will serve 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.
Hestina Lakeisha Harris, 24, pleaded guilty to the Dec. 22, 2014 murder of her grandmother Lillie Marie Morris, who was stabbed more than 20 times, according to previous stories in the News-Post.
As part of the plea agreement, the State maintains the right to veto any modification of the sentence, according to a press release. Harris must serve 5 years of supervised probation upon release, with all standard conditions.
"This has been a delicate situation where the victim’s family is also the family of the defendant. Quite frankly, we just haven’t seen eye to eye. Our obligation to the community always prevails, which is why we were not willing to go below the 60 year sentence,” said State’s Attorney Charlie Smith. “Deputy State’s Attorney Kirsten Brown and Assistant State’s Attorney Erin Pearl worked very hard to gain a conviction in the first trial, and short of this substantial sentence, were willing to do so again."
This story will be updated.
