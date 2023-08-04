Carmen's Corner Store
Carmen's Corner Store at 302 N. Market St. in Frederick.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A business owner is suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture, alleging it wrongfully denied his application to have his Frederick convenience store be considered as a retailer that accepts food stamps.

However, a tobacco license violation that Altimont Mark Wilks, owner and founder of Carmen's Corner Store on North Market Street, had last summer falls within the criteria of why the USDA can deny applications.

