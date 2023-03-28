Frederick County logo

A prosecutor has agreed to put child abuse charges against Chelsea Kadish, the chief of staff to Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, on hold, then dismiss them, if Kadish abides by a set of conditions.

If Kadish shows proof that she has taken parenting classes within one year and obeys all laws, the state would dismiss the charges, according to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case.