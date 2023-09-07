An attorney for the Frederick County government argued Wednesday that awarding attorney fees to the Sugarloaf Alliance is unwarranted for a public record lawsuit the county lost, claiming the alliance didn’t need an attorney to obtain those records.
But the counsel for the Sugarloaf Alliance maintained that an attorney was crucial to getting records from the county and said releasing the documents benefited the public by illustrating what government officials were discussing in private meetings.
The initial motion requesting reimbursement, filed on Aug. 10, requests about $49,000 in attorney fees.
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Robert A. Greenberg, who presided over the hearing, did not immediately rule on the issue, but will provide a written opinion once a decision is made.
The Sugarloaf Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the Sugarloaf Mountain area, filed a lawsuit against the county in June 2022.
The group alleged that the county violated the Maryland Public Information Act by failing to provide records requested in October 2021 within the 30-day period required by state law.
The group’s two public records requests asked the county for documents related to development of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, also known as the Sugarloaf Area plan. The county provided certain records to the Sugarloaf Alliance in August 2022 — 10 months after they were requested.
The motion for reimbursement said the county initially released only 20 records out of over 150 that were identified as related to the requests.
In June 2023, Greenberg ordered the county to release previously undisclosed documents to the alliance. The released records revealed internal discussions county employees had about the Sugarloaf Area plan and provided insight into Amazon Web Services’ efforts to develop data centers within the county.
The records also indicated that Amazon Web Services provided input to the county on developing county zoning policy.
Frederick County attorney Kevin Karpinski pointed out that the court, in a June 2023 ruling, didn’t find that the county knowingly and willfully failed to respond to the alliance’s requests, which would be grounds to assess damages such as attorney fees.
Maryland’s general provisions code also states that if a complainant has “substantially prevailed” and obtained requested records through a lawsuit, the court can assess if a defendant governmental unit must award attorney fees.
To meet the “substantially prevailed” threshold, the complainant must demonstrate that the lawsuit was necessary to obtaining the records and that the complainant recovered “key documents,” according to the Maryland Public Information Act Manual.
Sugarloaf Alliance attorney Rignal Baldwin said the lawsuit made it possible for the alliance to obtain dozens of records that qualify as “key documents” that the county initially didn’t release to the group.
He also argued that the Sugarloaf Alliance’s request is in the public interest and it revealed information the public otherwise wouldn’t have learned if the alliance hadn’t requested the documents.
Additionally, Baldwin claimed the alliance is entitled to attorney fees given the time his practice assisted the alliance with the lawsuit, as well as charging the alliance at a reduced rate.
Steve Black, the president of the Sugarloaf Alliance, testified on behalf of the group at the hearing.
He said the records released in June illuminated the depth of the county’s discussions with Amazon Web Services and showed efforts to keep changes to the Sugarloaf Area plan out of the public eye.
Karpinski argued that the alliance did not contact the county following up on its public records requests before filing suit, though it was not legally obligated to follow up on the request.
Doing so would have cleared up any misunderstanding among the county staff about whether the requests had been fulfilled, he said.
This also would have made it unnecessary to use an attorney and file a lawsuit to obtain the alliance’s requested documents, Karpinski said.
He argued that the county had legitimate reasons to withhold certain documents, such as attorney-client privilege. He claimed there is not sufficient evidence to prove releasing the documents is in the public interest.
Karpinski described the county staff’s private meetings as preliminary and necessary, so the staff can speak freely on topics before presenting items, such as the Sugarloaf Area plan, in public forums like County Council and Planning Commission meetings.
(12) comments
First the County provides only a small fraction of the records they were required to turn over. Then the County takes 10 months to turnover most of the rest which they were required to do in 30 days. Now the County is basically saying to Sugarloaf Alliance, "Hey, if you had only told us that we're passed our deadline, we would have responded." Come on! Does the County believe anyone will buy that load of bovine manure? I doubt they believe it themselves.
[thumbup][thumbup] GTJHS.
Exactly.
The County broke the law and tried to cover up bad behavior. My question is who at the County are the responsible officials? This expensive illegal decision is a firing offense and the responsible employees must be found and fired.
I have an indelicate question for the County (and the FNP).
How much has Frederick County spent on this? Karpinski is not cheap.
How much of Frederick County citizen’s money went into this effort to avoid following state law?
We know Sugarloaf Alliance spent almost $50k. What’s the County on the hook for?
So, the Sugarloaf Alliance makes a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for documents they were entitled to receive, and the County back-burners the request for an exorbitantly long time, forcing the SA to file suit, and the County's response is "they didn't remind us"? Since when does someone have to "remind" a government body of their legal responsibility under such a request? Hint: never. The FOIA request must be responded to with either the requested documentation, or an explanation of why the request cannot be complied with, all in a timely manner. Being that the SA was forced to engage an attorney to obtain the documentation, they are entitled to seek reimbursement. The County attorney is correct that SA doesn't have to obtain an attorney for a FOIA request, but it appears that the County had no intention of providing the documentation until SA engaged an attorney.
Pay up, Frederick County. This should serve as a teachable moment for you if you didn't already know your responsibilities as a governmental function. [thumbdown]
Perfectly stated, Gabe. Especially your close.
Lawyer Karpinski, in his peroration extolling secrecy in government, claimed that governments every day engage in secret discussions. I commented to him after the hearing, that's a reason why citizens distrust their governments.
Of course county staff talk to each other every day. How do you think they get things done or solve problems? Conversations about all kinds of applications and other work has to happen every day.
Government staffers and officials do work out of the public eye every day. There are thousands and thousands working right now on things the public will never know about.
But out of the public eye does not mean ‘in secret’
As soon as somebody … anybody asks ‘what are you working on?’ The whole dynamic shifts.
‘Government works best when it can work in secret’ has not been true since way before we got our independence.
Awarding attorney fees to the Sugarloaf Alliance is the absolute minimum that should happen.
The group clearly deserves to be reimbursed. The county intentionally slow walked the public records request for TEN (10) months!
It is the county's fault that the Sugarloaf Alliance had to hire an attorney. If there is any justice the county must pay their expenses.
[thumbup]
Someone one or several someones tried to hide public records and it looks to me like an attempted coverup. They also cost taxpayers a lot of money. I want to see the responsible people removed from County employment for cause and if it is a current elected official they need strong opposition to next election>
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.