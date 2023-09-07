Frederick Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse on West Patrick Street

An attorney for the Frederick County government argued Wednesday that awarding attorney fees to the Sugarloaf Alliance is unwarranted for a public record lawsuit the county lost, claiming the alliance didn’t need an attorney to obtain those records.

But the counsel for the Sugarloaf Alliance maintained that an attorney was crucial to getting records from the county and said releasing the documents benefited the public by illustrating what government officials were discussing in private meetings.

(12) comments

GTJHS

First the County provides only a small fraction of the records they were required to turn over. Then the County takes 10 months to turnover most of the rest which they were required to do in 30 days. Now the County is basically saying to Sugarloaf Alliance, "Hey, if you had only told us that we're passed our deadline, we would have responded." Come on! Does the County believe anyone will buy that load of bovine manure? I doubt they believe it themselves.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

[thumbup][thumbup] GTJHS.

Exactly.

FNP-reader

The County broke the law and tried to cover up bad behavior. My question is who at the County are the responsible officials? This expensive illegal decision is a firing offense and the responsible employees must be found and fired.

TheLorax1

I have an indelicate question for the County (and the FNP).

How much has Frederick County spent on this? Karpinski is not cheap.

How much of Frederick County citizen’s money went into this effort to avoid following state law?

We know Sugarloaf Alliance spent almost $50k. What’s the County on the hook for?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

So, the Sugarloaf Alliance makes a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for documents they were entitled to receive, and the County back-burners the request for an exorbitantly long time, forcing the SA to file suit, and the County's response is "they didn't remind us"? Since when does someone have to "remind" a government body of their legal responsibility under such a request? Hint: never. The FOIA request must be responded to with either the requested documentation, or an explanation of why the request cannot be complied with, all in a timely manner. Being that the SA was forced to engage an attorney to obtain the documentation, they are entitled to seek reimbursement. The County attorney is correct that SA doesn't have to obtain an attorney for a FOIA request, but it appears that the County had no intention of providing the documentation until SA engaged an attorney.

Pay up, Frederick County. This should serve as a teachable moment for you if you didn't already know your responsibilities as a governmental function. [thumbdown]

Piedmontgardener

Perfectly stated, Gabe. Especially your close.

mjcarrera

Lawyer Karpinski, in his peroration extolling secrecy in government, claimed that governments every day engage in secret discussions. I commented to him after the hearing, that's a reason why citizens distrust their governments.

FrederickFan

Of course county staff talk to each other every day. How do you think they get things done or solve problems? Conversations about all kinds of applications and other work has to happen every day.

TheLorax1

Government staffers and officials do work out of the public eye every day. There are thousands and thousands working right now on things the public will never know about.

But out of the public eye does not mean ‘in secret’

As soon as somebody … anybody asks ‘what are you working on?’ The whole dynamic shifts.

‘Government works best when it can work in secret’ has not been true since way before we got our independence.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Awarding attorney fees to the Sugarloaf Alliance is the absolute minimum that should happen.

The group clearly deserves to be reimbursed. The county intentionally slow walked the public records request for TEN (10) months!

It is the county's fault that the Sugarloaf Alliance had to hire an attorney. If there is any justice the county must pay their expenses.

AOC
AOC

[thumbup]

FNP-reader

Someone one or several someones tried to hide public records and it looks to me like an attempted coverup. They also cost taxpayers a lot of money. I want to see the responsible people removed from County employment for cause and if it is a current elected official they need strong opposition to next election>

