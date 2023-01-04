Frederick County logo

Chelsea Kadish, the chief of staff for Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, is contesting charges that she abused and assaulted her two stepchildren. Her husband’s ex-wife filed a complaint with the police last summer about an incident involving one of the children.

A Frederick County grand jury indicted Kadish in September on two counts of second-degree child abuse, one count of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. She is scheduled to stand trial in April.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:

@jckhogan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription