A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County.
Michael W. Snyder, 24, formerly of Hagerstown, was charged Tuesday with aggravated animal cruelty — a felony punishable by up to three years in prison — and animal cruelty, a misdemeanor, according to Washington County District Court records.