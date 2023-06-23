A judge on Friday set a hearing for mid-July in the federal government's case against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and local firearms businessman Robert Krop.
The order scheduling the hearing — which is set for July 18 — came less than a day after Krop's attorney, former Maryland state delegate and gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, filed documents alleging "harassment and stalking" by undercover federal agents.
Cox's most recent filing, which reiterates his assertion that all charges against his client should be dropped, also alleges that armed federal agents walked by his table at a restaurant Thursday "with apparent deliberate show of force, repeated eye contact glare and intimidation."
The agents were from either the FBI or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Cox alleges in the filing.
Spokespeople for both the FBI and the ATF on Friday deferred comment to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said in a statement that "the government is reviewing the motion and will respond in court."
Cox could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Krop — who co-owns The Machine Gun Nest shooting range in Frederick County — and Jenkins were indicted in early April on five counts of conspiring and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns. Krop also faces one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun.
Both men have pleaded not guilty.
The indictment alleges that, between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted five letters — addressed to himself — for Jenkins to print and sign on official sheriff's office letterhead. Each letter said the sheriff's office was requesting a demonstration of a different machine gun.
Federal law generally prohibits the possession, transfer or importation of machine guns imported or manufactured after May 1986.
But there's an exception: Licensed dealers like Krop can legally acquire such guns if a law enforcement agency says it needs them or want a demonstration of them.
The ATF reviews those requests, called "law letters," before allowing dealers to acquire post-1986 machine guns.
The indictment alleges that Krop earned more than $100,000 by renting out the machine guns to the public at his shooting range, but never performed demonstrations for the sheriff's office.
The government has also alleged that Jenkins told law enforcement that he had signed and submitted the law letters "to help Krop and his small business," rather than because he had "any interest in purchasing these machineguns or in demonstrations to determine whether they were suitable for law enforcement purposes."
In his filing Thursday, Cox argued that the government's case was an "overzealous" and "politically motivated" overreach of power.
He referred to the case as a "fake indictment" three separate times in the 16-page motion.
"To intimidate a constitutional Sheriff and seek to hand his elected office over to its own political party for appointment, the prosecution makes up law and falsifies facts," the filing says.
Later, Cox alleged that the case was motivated by the government's desire "to remove from office a major political voice and advocate for the 287(g) secure Border program, Frederick's hero Sheriff Chuck Jenkins."
The 287(g) program permits U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train law enforcement officers to inquire about the immigration status of people booked at jails.
Jenkins' attorneys, meanwhile, have argued in court filings that the sheriff was "at worst, duped" by Krop into signing the letters.
Cox's Thursday filing argues that Krop did not violate the law because he wasn't legally required to perform the demonstrations for the sheriff's office.
Chris Thomas, a firearms attorney with Mark Barnes & Associates in Washington, D.C., told the News-Post in April that the ATF rules on the matter were a complex "gray area."
"There's no written requirement that you have a demonstration," he said. "But you're crazy if you don't. ... I tell our clients, you better conduct a demonstration, you better record it. It’s just the best business practice."
Staff writer Clara Niel contributed to this report.
(3) comments
Which restaurant? I’ve always heard that you knew the best Italian restaurants in NY because mafia sorts were killed in them. In this instance, I’d like to know which dining establishment to avoid.
Cox is not doing Krop or Jenkins any favors.
Cox has no professional obligation to the High Sheriff.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.