Krop Leaving Courthouse
Robert Krop holds wife Stephanie’s hand as they and Krop’s brother, Andrew Krop, left, and Krop’s attorney, former Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, leave the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. District Courthouse in Baltimore following Robert Krop’s initial court appearance on machine gun charges in April.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

A judge on Friday set a hearing for mid-July in the federal government's case against Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and local firearms businessman Robert Krop.

The order scheduling the hearing — which is set for July 18 — came less than a day after Krop's attorney, former Maryland state delegate and gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, filed documents alleging "harassment and stalking" by undercover federal agents. 

Which restaurant? I’ve always heard that you knew the best Italian restaurants in NY because mafia sorts were killed in them. In this instance, I’d like to know which dining establishment to avoid.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Cox is not doing Krop or Jenkins any favors.

public-redux
public-redux

Cox has no professional obligation to the High Sheriff.

